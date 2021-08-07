Oppenheimer Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $72.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.22.

KKR stock opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

