Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCRB. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 4.02. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 78.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

