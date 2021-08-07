Oppenheimer Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $300.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BABA. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.81.

NYSE:BABA opened at $196.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.67. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

