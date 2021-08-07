OptiToken Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,692.00 (OPTI)

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, OptiToken has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptiToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptiToken has a market cap of $196,525.19 and approximately $4,692.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00147175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00155616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,678.62 or 0.99637690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00803997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptiToken’s total supply is 95,557,933 coins and its circulating supply is 29,897,928 coins. The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

