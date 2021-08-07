Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.52. 6,513,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,324,612. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a market cap of $249.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $108,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,166,434,857.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,310,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,083,800 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.