Orbs (ORBS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.98 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $196.37 million and $16.98 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00847927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00099525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00040330 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

