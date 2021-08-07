Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 368 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. United Bank boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 359,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 89,669 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $69.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

