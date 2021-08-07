Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Regions Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Shares of RF opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.