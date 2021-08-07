Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 83,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.