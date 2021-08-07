Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Humana by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock opened at $419.21 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.12.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.