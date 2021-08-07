Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,854 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 35.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,355. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $481.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.18. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $285.92 and a 1 year high of $495.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

