Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 9,350 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 199,542 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 316.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 174,401 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.79. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $238.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

