O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Sells $12,102,268.48 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $603.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $571.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

