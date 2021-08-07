Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 186.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGS remained flat at $$5.28 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $129.25 million, a PE ratio of 251.00 and a beta of 0.91. Orgenesis has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

