Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ORA opened at $67.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

ORA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

