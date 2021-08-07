Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNNGY. SEB Equity Research raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.58.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

