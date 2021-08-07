Orthofix Medical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,011 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 40,010% compared to the average daily volume of 10 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $793.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.97. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

