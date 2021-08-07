OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes Position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $987,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,483,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,554,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Centricus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CENH stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH).

Receive News & Ratings for Centricus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centricus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.