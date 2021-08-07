Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Outfront Media has decreased its dividend payment by 73.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:OUT traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

