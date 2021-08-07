Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
Outfront Media has decreased its dividend payment by 73.6% over the last three years.
NYSE:OUT traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.
Outfront Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
