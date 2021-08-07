Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OXBDF. Investec raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Biomedica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:OXBDF opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.91. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

