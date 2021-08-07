Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

OXLC stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $184,269.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,917.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

