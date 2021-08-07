Oxygen (OXY) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003296 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $82.38 million and approximately $515,275.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,404,685 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.