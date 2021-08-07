Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:OYST traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 70,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,049. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.31. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

