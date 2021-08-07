Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) shares were up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 4,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 12,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 3.64% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

