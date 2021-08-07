Paloma Partners Management Co Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,515 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VET shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

VET stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 3.18.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

