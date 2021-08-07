Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $253,000 in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.24. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

