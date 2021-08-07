Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $228,000 Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Green Plains by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

