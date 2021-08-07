Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 41,713 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

