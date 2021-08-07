Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 3,773 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 58.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,607.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $338,026. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $84.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.65. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

