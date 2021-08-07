Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 7,105 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Sanmina by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SANM opened at $38.57 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.
SANM has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
