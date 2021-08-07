Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 7,105 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Sanmina by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM opened at $38.57 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

