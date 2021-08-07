PancakeSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.63 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $17.61 or 0.00041071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and approximately $457.70 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.00874043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00099858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 206,250,672 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

