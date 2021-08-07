Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Stephens

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PZZA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.07.

Papa John’s International stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.87. 604,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $122.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.89.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

