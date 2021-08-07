Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.07.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.87. 604,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,446. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $122.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.89.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.