Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%.

PARR traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. 444,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,438. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $944.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.