Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 540 at Royal Bank of Canada

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 536 ($7.00).

LON PAG opened at GBX 558.50 ($7.30) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 532.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.11%.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

