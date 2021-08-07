Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target dropped by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.28.

PXT stock opened at C$18.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.10. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$24.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$281.21 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 3.4880661 EPS for the current year.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

