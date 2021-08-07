Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.20

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$36.20 and last traded at C$36.20, with a volume of 29821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.94.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.77%.

About Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

