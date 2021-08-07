Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY22 guidance to $16.20-17.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $16.200-$17.000 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.53. 1,413,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,449. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

