ParkinGo Trading Up 1.2% This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $521.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,007.52 or 0.99913373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00031033 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00073157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000813 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010380 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.