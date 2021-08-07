Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 78,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 433,861 shares.The stock last traded at $33.16 and had previously closed at $32.00.

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Parsons by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Parsons by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 63,165 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares during the last quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

