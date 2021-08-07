Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Party City Holdco updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRTY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. 4,172,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $769.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 3.92. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

