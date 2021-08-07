Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.76. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$7.70, with a volume of 108,607 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSI. National Bankshares cut shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.67. The firm has a market cap of C$639.79 million and a P/E ratio of -106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

