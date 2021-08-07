Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paya updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Paya stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,828. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06. Paya has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist started coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

