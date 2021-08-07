Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $495.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $438.06.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $466.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 187.33, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

