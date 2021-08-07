Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce sales of $168.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.20 million and the lowest is $165.70 million. Paylocity posted sales of $135.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $774.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.30 million to $787.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $925.44 million, with estimates ranging from $915.90 million to $936.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after buying an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,146,000 after buying an additional 66,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,353,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,111,000 after buying an additional 34,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,574,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $22.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.80. 538,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $124.75 and a fifty-two week high of $245.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.81.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

