Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $184.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Shares of PCTY traded up $22.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.80. 538,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,774. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.81. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $245.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 49,965 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

