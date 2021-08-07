Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $184.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
PCTY has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.86.
Shares of PCTY traded up $22.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.80. 538,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,774. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.81. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $245.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 49,965 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.