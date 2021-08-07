PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

PCSB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,853. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $295.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.66. PCSB Financial has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

