PEAKDEFI One Day Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $96.37 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00868249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00097814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00042284 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 760,592,016 coins and its circulating supply is 312,600,316 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

