PegNet Achieves Market Cap of $286,986.40 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. PegNet has a total market cap of $286,986.40 and approximately $702.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00143790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00156218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,113.39 or 0.99536858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.64 or 0.00800199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

