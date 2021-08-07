Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 131,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,685,817 shares.The stock last traded at $64.43 and had previously closed at $66.24.

The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -513.11 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.